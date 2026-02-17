Advertisement
AADHAAR

New Aadhaar App 2026: What is new for customers? Key features explained

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently launched the Aadhaar App -- anext-generation mobile application designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) with a secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, share, show and verify their digital identity.

The Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning. 

It allows optional face verification, age verification for cinema ticket bookings, hospital admissions for visitors and attendants, verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases.

The app also includes advanced functionalities such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock in a single click, viewing of authentication history, and a QR-based contact card for easy sharing of contact details.

It allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, enabling the concept of “One Family – One App.” In addition to address updates, residents can now update their registered mobile number through the app, with more update services planned in the future.

A key feature of the app is selective credential sharing. Residents can share only the specific identity fields required for a particular use case through customised QR codes generated by requesting entities.

This ensures that Aadhaar numbers are not stored by verifiers and only digitally signed verifiable credentials are shared, promoting data minimisation in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

