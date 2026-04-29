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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceNew Aadhaar cards coming in December? Check what changes UIDAI is expected to offer in Aadhaar 2.0
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New Aadhaar cards coming in December? Check what changes UIDAI is expected to offer in Aadhaar 2.0

New Aadhaar vs old Aadhaar cards: Check what will change in the latest Aadhaar cards and how it will protect your privacy and security.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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New Aadhaar cards coming in December? Check what changes UIDAI is expected to offer in Aadhaar 2.0

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is all set to release new Aadhaar cards from December this year, as per media reports. The new Aadhaar cards will go both design and security overhauls, media reports have said. Though nothing official has been announced yet, reports add that the main reason behind the re launching of these Aadhaar cards is to protect privacy and security of citizens.

New Aadhaar vs old Aadhaar cards: What will not be there?

UIDAI, the issuing body for Aadhaar in India, will offer limited information in the new Aadhaar cards. Details of individuals such as  Name, Aadhaar number, Address, Date of birth and Gender will not be displayed in the new Aadhaar cards as was the case in old Aadhaar cards.

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New Aadhaar vs old Aadhaar cards: What will be latest?

In the new Aadhaar card, only the Photo of the citizen will be visible. The feature is same in all existing Aadhaar cards. The most advanced feature will be QR code that will hide all your vital data. This QR code will have all your details like Name, Aadhaar number, date of birth, Address, Gender Biometric verification data. Every detail will be there in encrypted form.

New Aadhaar vs old Aadhaar cards: Who can view details

Also, since these readily-printable information will not be available on Aadhaar cards, several institutions like hotels, offices, or will not be able to track your data using photocopy. Using this QR code Government-authorized scanners, UIDAI official apps and Verification devices will be able to scan your details.

Aadhaar, world's largest biometric identity system

Aadhaar is the world's largest biometric identity system. UIDAI that maintains Aadhaar base, says there are approximately 134 crore live Aadhaar card holders.  Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada had told in Lok Sabha last month that by design and architecture, the storage and processing of Aadhaar data takes place within India, and safeguards are in place to ensure that this is not breached.

Aadhaar authentication service of UIDAI

UIDAI provides Aadhaar authentication service to authorized entities. Individual’s Aadhaar number and related identity information are verified with the Aadhaar database. This verification confirms the individual’s identity using OTP, biometric (fingerprint, iris, face) or demographic details to deliver the services offered by such entity.

"Aadhaar Face Authentication used by authorised entities is based on AI/Machine Learning technology which enables accurate authentication of face biometric. Any entity desiring to use Aadhaar authentication services must be onboarded with UIDAI as Authentication User Agencies (AUA) or KYC User Agency (KUA), in accordance with the provisions of the Aadhaar Act," the Ministry of Electronics & IT maintains.

 

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