New Aadhaar Face Authentication Based UAN Activation Process: 7 Things That EPFO Has Ensured For PF Subscribers

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new facility wherein PF subscribers can generate their Universal Account Number (UAN) using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG Mobile App.

This contactless and secure service marks a major leap in providing hassle-free and fully digital experiences to crores of EPFO members.

Members who already have a UAN but have not yet activated, can now easily activate their UAN through the UMANG App.

New Aadhaar FAT-Based Process: 7 Things That EPFO Has Ensured For PF Subscribers



To address these persistent challenges, EPFO has now enabled direct UAN generation and activation using Face Authentication via the UMANG App. This service can be used by both employees and employers and offers several key benefits. EPFO has ensured these 7 things:

1. 100% validation of Aadhaar and user using Face Authentication.

2. All data of user is pre-populated directly from Aadhaar database.

3. Mobile number of user is matched with mobile registered with Aadhaar.

4. UAN activation on EPFO portal simultaneously completed during generation process.

5. UAN generation directly done by Employee himself/herself and e-UAN card PDF can be downloaded by Employee removing any dependency with Employer.

6. At the time of employment, Employee can hand copy of e-UAN card PDF and UAN to Employer for onboarding with EPFO.

7. Access to EPFO services such as passbook viewing, KYC updates, claim submission, and more are immediately unlocked.

EPFO has said that it will also be promoting digital life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan using the Face Authentication Technology by collaborating with volunteers from MY Bharat to provide services to pensioners at their doorstep shortly.