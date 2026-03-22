New CGHS Rule March 2026: Permanent Advance limits revised upto Rs 1 lakh; Check category, existing limit and revised limit
The enhancement of Permanent Advance aims to meet the contingent expenditure and routine day-to-day contingent and emergent expenditure and of CGHS beneficiaries.
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New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued an office memorandum (OM) regarding Enhancement of Permanent Advance (Imprest Money) in respect of CGHS Units/Wellness Centres and Offices of Additional Directors, CGHS.
The approval of the competent authority for enhancement of Permanent Advance (Imprest Money) aims to meet the contingent expenditure ( both recurring and non-recurring) in respect of CGHS Units/Wellness Centres/AYUSH Wellness Centres, Field Offices and Offices of Additional Directors, CGHS, to meet routine day-to-day contingent and emergent expenditure and to ensure smooth functioning of CGHS units.
Accordingly, the revised limits of Permanent Advance has been made as follows
The Permanent Advance shall be sanctioned, operated and regulated in accordance with Rule 322 of the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017, Para 10.12.2 of the Civil Accounts Manual, 2024, and extant instructions issued from time to time. There shall be no upper limit on the Imprest Money per annum, said the OM.
The OM has asked all Additional Directors, CGHS, Officer-in-Charge of CGHS Wellness Centres, CGHS Units and Field units to take necessary action accordingly.
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