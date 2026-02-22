New credit card rules from April 1: 5 changes that may impact you

New Delhi: Credit cards have become a go-to payment option for everything from everyday shopping to travel bookings and big-ticket purchases. But as their usage grows, tax authorities are paying closer attention to how they are used. The newly proposed draft Income Tax Rules 2026 aim to tighten reporting around credit card transactions and could impact users from April 1, 2026. Since these rules are still in draft form, they are currently open for public feedback and will take effect only after an official notification. Here are five key changes credit card users should know.

Key draft rules credit card users should know

1. PAN will be compulsory for new credit cards

Under the draft rules, providing a PAN will become mandatory while applying for a credit card. Banks and financial institutions will not process applications without it. The move aims to link credit card spending with the tax system and reduce misuse or fake accounts.

2. High-value credit card spending to be reported

The draft proposes tighter reporting norms for large transactions. If payments of Rs 10 lakh or more (non-cash) are made across one or multiple credit cards in a financial year, the issuer must report it to the Income Tax Department. Cash payments of Rs 1 lakh or more will also be reported. This is meant to track high-value spending and improve compliance.

3. Credit cards allowed for income tax payments

Taxpayers may soon be able to pay income tax using credit cards. Currently, payments are mostly limited to debit cards and net banking. This change could offer more flexibility, though users should keep interest charges and processing fees in mind.

4. Rules for company-issued credit cards

Expenses paid by employers on company-issued credit cards may be treated as taxable perquisites in the employee’s hands. However, if the spending is strictly official and backed by proper records and certification, it can remain tax-exempt.

5. Credit card statement valid for PAN address proof

A credit card statement issued within the last three months may be accepted as valid address proof for PAN applications. This could make the PAN application process simpler by reducing the need for additional documents.