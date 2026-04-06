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FORM 121 INCOME TAX

New Form 121 introduced to save TDS on interest income

Under the older system, individuals below 60 years used Form 15G, while senior citizens used Form 15H. From April 1, 2026, both forms have been scrapped and replaced by the unified Form 121. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has introduced Form No. 121, a new single form that replaces the old Form 15G and Form 15H. The move is aimed at simplifying the process for taxpayers who want to avoid TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on interest, dividends, and certain other incomes.

Under the older system, individuals below 60 years used Form 15G, while senior citizens used Form 15H. From April 1, 2026, both forms have been scrapped and replaced by the unified Form 121. Taxpayers can now use this one form to declare that their total income is below the taxable limit, so no TDS should be deducted by the bank or payer.

Form 121 is designed for resident individuals whose total income, including all interest, dividend, and other specified incomes, is expected to be below the basic exemption limit for the financial year. The form requires basic details such as PAN, Aadhaar (if linked), bank account details, and an estimate of total income. Once the form is submitted and accepted, the payer is not allowed to deduct TDS on the specified income, as long as the conditions in the Income‑tax Act are satisfied.

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The Income‑Tax Department has also issued a set of FAQs on its official website to guide taxpayers on how to fill Form 121 correctly and when it can be used. It also warns that furnishing false information in the form can lead to penalties under the Income‑tax Act.

As the new financial year begins, many banks and financial institutions are already updating their systems to accept Form 121 in place of the older 15G and 15H forms.

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