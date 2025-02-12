Advertisement
INCOME TAX ACT 1961

New Income Tax Bill 2025 Vs Old Income Tax Act 1961: Ten Key Points To Know

A crispier and simplified Income Tax Bill 2025, having 536 sections, and 23 chapters running into 622 pages, is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in Budget 2025-26 that the new tax bill will be introduced during the ongoing session of Parliament. Sitharaman had first announced a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in July 2024 Budget. After introduction, the bill is likely to be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny.

1. A crispier and simplified Income Tax Bill 2025, having 536 sections, and 23 chapters running into 622 pages, is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

2. The Bill once enacted will replace six-decade old Income Tax Act 1961, which over the years became bulkier and complex with amendments.

3. The proposed law replaces the term 'previous year' as mentioned in the Income Tax Act, 1961 with 'tax year'. Also, the concept of assessment year has been done away with.

4. Currently, for income earned in the previous year (say 2023-24), tax is paid in assessment year (say 2024-25).

5. This previous year and assessment year concept has been removed and only tax year under the simplified bill has been brought in.

6. The Income Tax Bill, 2025 comprises 536 sections, higher than 298 sections of the current Income-Tax Act, 1961. The existing law has 14 schedules which will increase to 16 in the new legislation.

7. However, the number of chapters have been retained at 23. The number of pages has been reduced substantially to 622, almost half of the current voluminous Act which includes amendments made over the last six decades.

8. When the Income Tax Act, 1961, was brought in, it had 880 pages.

9. As per the proposed law, clearer tax treatment on stock options (ESOPs) have been included for reduced tax disputes and includes judicial pronouncements of the last 60 years for more clarity.

10. As per new law, the CBDT can now frame tax administration rules, introduce compliance measures, and enforce digital tax monitoring systems without requiring frequent legislative amendments as per the Clause 533.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

