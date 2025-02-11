New Income Tax Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Parliament Today --All You Want To Know

New Delhi: The new Income Tax Bill is set to be tabled in the Parliament today after receiving approval from the Union Cabinet on February 7. Aiming to put more money in the hands of the middle class, the new Income Tax Bill will simplify the whole filing process.

Before the Income Tax Bill was cleared by the Cabinet, people in the know said that the legislation would likely provide directions to widen the tax net, given the contraction in the tax base following the exemption limit being raised to Rs 12 lakh in the Union Budget.

The current Income Tax Act was enforced in the country in 1961 and now, the new Income Tax Act is being made according to the needs of the 21st century to replace the existing law, according to sources close to the development.

A review committee was formed for the new Income Tax law in the country to replace the earlier cumbersome law. According to sources, the new Income Tax Bill has been prepared by the government on the recommendation of the committee.

In this era of technology and massive digitalisation, taxpayers can perform several things online on his or her own. In such a scenario, there will be smooth changes in the new I-T Bill for the common man who can understand it seamlessly online. This is an attempt to make the system simple and convenient for common people.

Along with this, the government's intention behind giving such a big relief to the taxpayers is to increase private consumption which would directly benefit the health of the economy.