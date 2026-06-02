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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceNew income tax regime: Can you claim deduction for interest on Home Loan? Explained
NEW TAX REGIME

New income tax regime: Can you claim deduction for interest on Home Loan? Explained

Under the new tax regime, deduction on home loan interest can be opted for let-out properties. Such deductions can be fully claimed against the property's rental income.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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New income tax regime: Can you claim deduction for interest on Home Loan? Explained

New Delhi: One common question most taxpayers will grapple with when they file their income tax return is if they can claim a deduction for home loan interest on their property under the new tax regime. The simple answer to this question is that under the new tax regime deduction for home loan interest on self occupied property is not available. 

However, taxpayers can still claim a deduction on interest paid on a let out property. For a let out property, a deduction is allowed with no ceiling limit for loan interest against rental income from such property in the new tax regime. 

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How to claim deduction for home loan interest under new tax regime?

A taxpayer filing ITR under the new tax regime is not allowed to claim interest deduction against self-occupied property. However, for a let out property, the entire home loan interest repayment can be claimed as a deduction without any limit against the rental income under the new tax regime. 

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Under the new tax regime, even if the interest deduction is allowed against the rental income, if there is any loss under the head house property then it cannot be set off against other income. Such losses cannot be carried forward to the future assessment years. Since the losses cannot be carried forward, the tax benefits on home loan interest are limited to the rental income from house property.

Let out property and tax deduction

According to the Income Tax India portal, "Income is taxable under the head 'house property' if it arises from a property consisting of any building or land appurtenant thereto." For the computation of income under this head, a house property has been classified into three categories:
Let-out property
Self-occupied property
Deemed let-out house property

Any rental income from a property owned by a taxpayer whether it is residential or commercial will be taxed under 'income from house property' unless it is used for their own business or is regarded as business activity.

Any home that is rented out to a tenant for the whole or part of the year is considered a let-out house property for income tax purposes. For taxation, the rental income is classified under 'income from house property' and qualifies you for tax deductions. You can claim the entire home loan interest repayment as a deduction without any limit against the rental income of the let out property under the new tax regime. However, the tax benefits on home loan interest are limited to the rental income from house property.

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