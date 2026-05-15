New labour code alert: Your full and final settlement could arrive in just 2 days

New Delhi: India's updated labour codes are beginning to reshape the way businesses manage employee compensation and exit payments. Even though a number of state governments are yet to issue their own implementation orders, several key provisions have already come into force — because they do not depend on state-level approval to take effect.

Faster Exit Payments

One of the most talked-about changes is the tightened timeline for settling dues when an employee leaves a job. Whether an employee resigns voluntarily, is terminated, dismissed, or retrenched, the employer now has to clear all pending payments within two working days, including salary for the final month, leave encashment, gratuity-related amounts and any other dues that are pending.

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For years, this process was painfully slow. Many employees had to follow up repeatedly and wait for weeks — sometimes months — before receiving money that was rightfully theirs. The new rule directly addresses this problem and brings much-needed relief to workers going through job transitions, when financial stability matters most.

How Wages Are Now Defined

Another shift that affects both employers and employees is the revised way wages are defined under the new codes. The wage figure now forms the foundation for calculating a range of statutory benefits, including gratuity, leave encashment, overtime pay, and notice pay.

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This is important because many Indian companies have traditionally structured their salaries with a low basic and a large proportion in allowances. If the wage component does not meet the new definition, businesses may have to re-structure their pay models to stay compliant. While this may not immediately change what an employee takes home each month, it can significantly affect the amounts paid out when someone leaves the organisation.

Leave Encashment Gets Clearer

The treatment of annual leave has also been brought under a more organised framework. Employees who complete the minimum required period of service become eligible for earned leave. Any unused leave that crosses the permitted carry-forward limit can now be converted into a cash payment rather than simply lapsing.

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This gives workers a dual advantage — they retain the option to take time off, while also having a financial fallback for leave they were unable to use. It removes the sense of loss that many employees felt when accumulated leave simply disappeared at the end of a year.

What Is Still Pending

Not everything under the new labour codes is operational just yet. Provisions that are tied to state government notifications are still waiting on individual states to act. Many businesses are also busy updating their payroll software, revising HR policies and reorganising salary structures to comply with the new legal framework.

Because of this, employees may not notice any visible difference in their monthly pay cheques right away. The changes are happening more gradually at the back end.

The Bigger Picture

Even so, the direction is clear. Workers stand to benefit most when they exit a job — through faster dues settlement, better-calculated terminal benefits, and clearer leave encashment rights. For a large section of India's workforce that has long faced delays and confusion around final payments, these reforms mark a meaningful step forward.