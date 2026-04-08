New PAN system in FY 27: 4 forms replace old ones—check which one you need

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has overhauled the way people apply for a PAN card. From April 1, 2026, the old Forms 49A and 49AA have been retired and replaced with four new category-specific forms. The objective is to cut down on errors, reduce unnecessary confusion, and bring more structure to a process that handles millions of applications every year.

Four forms, four categories

Instead of one or two forms covering every type of applicant, the new system assigns a dedicated form to each applicant group. Indian citizens applying as individuals must use Form 93. Domestic entities — which include companies, registered firms, and trusts — will file through Form 94. Foreign nationals applying as individuals are directed to Form 95, while overseas organisations and entities must go through Form 96. The separation means each form asks only for information that is actually relevant to that group, making the process cleaner for everyone involved.

Why the old system was a problem

When just two forms were used to handle the full range of applicants — from individual Indian residents to multinational corporations — the overlap in requirements regularly caused mistakes. Applicants filled in fields that did not apply to them, skipped sections that did, or submitted the wrong form entirely. The revised structure removes most of that ambiguity by ensuring there is only one correct form per applicant type.

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Documentation requirements have tightened

The update also raises the bar on what counts as acceptable proof of date of birth. Under the previous rules, an Aadhaar card on its own was sufficient. That is no longer the case. Applicants now need to back up their date of birth with a recognised document — a birth certificate, a valid passport, or a Class 10 school certificate are among the accepted options.

What to do before you apply

Anyone submitting a new PAN application from April 1, 2026 onwards should first confirm which of the four forms matches their category. Selecting the wrong form is likely to result in delays or outright rejection. Both online and offline application channels remain available, and the new framework is intended to make both routes more reliable and straightforward than before.