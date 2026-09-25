New TDS rules for property bought from NRIs: What changes from October 1

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced changes to the Income Tax Rules 2026 for resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) buying immovable property from non-residents. The changes, introduced through the Income-tax (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, will take effect from October 1, 2026.
As per the new rules dated September 22, the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on payments made by a resident individual and HUF to a non-resident during the purchase of an immovable property would be covered under the prescribed TDS challan-cum-statement mechanism.
The resident individuals and HUFs would not need a Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) for these transactions. As per the new rules, the compliance process would require a PAN-based challan, which is similar to the compliance requirements for the purchase from a resident seller. Form 141 would cover the payment deductions under Section 393(2).
Form 132 has also been amended to accommodate the new framework.
A new Schedule E has been introduced in Form 141 to simplify TDS compliance on transactions made between a resident or HUF buyer and a non-resident seller.
The form requires details including the name and PAN of the buyer, property address, and type of property, as well as details of sellers including their name, PAN, e-mail address, contact number and address of the country where the seller is a resident.
It also requires the non-resident seller's tax residency certificate number and tax identification number. This is required in case the seller does not have a PAN.
In the absence of a PAN and the identification number, the unique number used by the foreign government to identify the seller can be used.
The non-resident's contact number, email ID and address in the country or specified territory of residence have to be provided even if the seller has a PAN. This is to ensure that the tax is not deducted at higher rates.
Other details to be provided include the property's stamp duty value and sale consideration, registration date, the date of agreement, the amount on which TDS is payable, the TDS rate, tax deducted and date of deduction.
Buyers will have to specify the nature of payment, whether it is lump-sum or in instalments. If the payment is made in instalments, the buyer is required to mention whether it is the first, subsequent or final instalment, and the previous acknowledgement number, where applicable.
For compliance purposes, the property-related transaction form also requires information on the type of capital gains in the hands of the deductee/non-resident seller.
In case of multiple buyers, each has to fill a separate form.
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