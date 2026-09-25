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New TDS rules for property bought from NRIs: What changes from October 1

As per the new rules dated September 22, the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on payments made by a resident individual and HUF to a non-resident during the purchase of an immovable property would be covered under the prescribed TDS challan-cum-statement mechanism.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 06:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
New TDS rules for property bought from NRIs: What changes from October 1

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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