New UPI Rules From 30 June 2025: Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM Customers Should Know

New Delhi: UPI Users of Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM must note a new change that is going to impact their transaction in a positive manner.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Umbrella Organisation that facilitates services like UPI Payment, Bharat Bill Pay, RuPay Card, and all retail payments in India has issued a circular mandating that ultimate beneficiary is to be showcased in UPI transaction.

Ultimate beneficiary shall be displayed on the payer app as well as during display of transaction statement/history, NPCI has said in a circular.

NPCI said that to instill confidence in customers that they are sending money to the correct beneficiary and to avoid potential risk, the following changes need to be implemented by UPI apps:

1. Display of only Ultimate Beneficiary Name (CBS name) for P2P and P2PM transactions: UPI applications shall ensure that only the ultimate beneficiary's name (Banking name as fetched from Validate Address API) is displayed to the user on the pre-transaction details page. Names extracted from QR codes, user-defined names of the payee, or any other logic should not be displayed to the payer in the UPI App.

2. Restrict user detail modification of beneficiary name: UPI Apps shall disable any features allowing users to modify their 'Beneficiary Name' for transaction purposes in interface.

the app

The UPI ecosystem members shall adhere to above latest by 30th June 2025, post which it shall be treated as non-compliance, NPCI has added.