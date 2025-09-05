New UPI Rules From September 15: Transaction Limits Increased To Rs 5 Lakh For THESE Key Categories --Check Full List

New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Umbrella Organisation that facilitates UPI Payments, has issued a latest circular announcing a hike in transaction limit for specific categories in UPI.

Member, Apps and PSPs must ensure the compliance with the same by 15th September 2025, NPCI said.

On 24 August 2024, NPCI increased the per transaction limits for entities under categories aligned to Tax Payments to 5 lakh. "With UPI emerging as a preferred payment method, there are requirements from the market on extending higher per transaction limits for additional categories of transactions in UPI.

In view of the above the per transaction limits for the mentioned categories are enhanced accordingly along with additional guidelines, said NPCI.

The enhanced limits shall be applicable for merchants which are categorised as 'Verified Merchant'. Acquiring member banks are required to ensure that such limit shall be provided to the merchants which are compliant to the NPCI UPI guidelines.



1 Capital Marke t ₹ 5 Lakh ₹ 10 Lakh 2 Insurance 5 Lakh 10 Lakh 3 Government e-Market Place (EMD Payments) 5 Lakh 10 Lakh 4 Travel 5 Lakh ₹10 Lakh 5 Credit Card Bill Payments 5 Lakh 6 Lakh 6 Collections 5 Lakh 10 Lakh 7 Business/Merchant (Including Pre-Approved Payments) 5 Lakh NA 8 Jewellery ₹ 2 Lakh 6 Lakh 10 FX Retail use case with BBPS Platform ₹ 5 Lakh 5 Lakh 11 Digital Account Opening for Term Deposits 5 Lakh 5 Lakh 12 Digital Account Opening - Initial Funding 2 Lakh 2 Lakh

Member banks may continue to be provided the discretion to set their internal limits based on their internal policy, within the overall ceilings prescribed by NPCI. The per transaction limit for P2P shall continue as per the extant guidelines.