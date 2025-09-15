New UPI Rules From Today September 15: Transaction Limits Increased To Rs 5 Lakh, Rs 10 Lakh For THESE Key Categories --Check Full List
New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Umbrella Organisation that facilitates UPI Payments, has issued a latest circular announcing a hike in transaction limit for specific categories in UPI. The UPI transaction limits for certain category of payments have been raised to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh effective from 15 September 2025.
NPCI has said that Member, Apps and PSPs must ensure the compliance with the same by 15th September 2025. On 24 August 2024, NPCI increased the per transaction limits for entities under categories aligned to Tax Payments to 5 lakh. "With UPI emerging as a preferred payment method, there are requirements from the market on extending higher per transaction limits for additional categories of transactions in UPI.
In view of the above the per transaction limits for the mentioned categories are enhanced accordingly along with additional guidelines, said NPCI.
The enhanced limits shall be applicable for merchants which are categorised as 'Verified Merchant'. Acquiring member banks are required to ensure that such limit shall be provided to the merchants which are compliant to the NPCI UPI guidelines.
UPI Transaction Limits Increased To Rs 5 Lakh From 15 September-- Full List Of Categories
|1
|Capital Market
|₹ 5 Lakh
|₹ 10 Lakh
|2
|Insurance
|5 Lakh
|10 Lakh
|3
|Government e-Market Place (EMD Payments)
|5 Lakh
|10 Lakh
|4
|Travel
|5 Lakh
|₹10 Lakh
|5
|Credit Card Bill Payments
|5 Lakh
|6 Lakh
|6
|Collections
|5 Lakh
|10 Lakh
|7
|Business/Merchant (Including Pre-Approved Payments)
|5 Lakh
|NA
|8
|Jewellery
|₹ 2 Lakh
|6 Lakh
|10
|FX Retail use case with BBPS Platform
|₹ 5 Lakh
|5 Lakh
|11
|Digital Account Opening for Term Deposits
|5 Lakh
|5 Lakh
|12
|Digital Account Opening - Initial Funding
|2 Lakh
|2 Lakh
Member banks may continue to be provided the discretion to set their internal limits based on their internal policy, within the overall ceilings prescribed by NPCI. The per transaction limit for P2P shall continue as per the extant guidelines.
Person-to-Merchant (P2M) Transactions Hiked To Rs 10 Lakh
NPCI has also announced to hike the limit for Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The new Person-to-Merchant transaction limit is effective from 15 September 2025.
After the revision, UPI customers can make P2M transactions of up to Rs 10 lakh in a single day for specific verified merchant categories from 15 September. However, it must be noted that the limit for Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers will remain same -- i.e, Rs 1 lakh per day.
