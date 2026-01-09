Advertisement
Personal Finance
PIB FACT CHECK

Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing Govt Scheme With Rs 25.5 Lakh Earning In 1st Month? Know Truth Behind The Claim

Fact-checking agency PIB has said that a Fake Investment scam using AI-generated video of FM Nirmala Sitharaman is being used by fraudsters.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing Govt Scheme With Rs 25.5 Lakh Earning In 1st Month? Know Truth Behind The Claim

New Delhi: A social media post is going viral that shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing a government scheme. In the video FM Sitharaman is heard saying that people can get Rs 25.5 lakh on the very first month of the scheme.

Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted the social media claim. PIB has stated that the claim being made in this post is misleading.

PIB said that it is a Fake Investment scam using AI-generated video.

"Sponsored advertisements circulating on Facebook are using  AI-generated and digitally manipulated videos of Union Finance Minister  @nsitharaman to falsely promote an investment scheme," PIB FactCheck has tweeted.

It added that this claim is completely fake. Neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed or promoted any such investment scheme.

PIB has also cautioned the people and urged them to follow these preventive steps

- Always verify financial claims through official government portals or regulatory bodies like  RBI and SEBI.

- Avoid clicking on suspicious links shared via ads or unknown pages.

- Never share personal, banking, or OTP details on unverified platforms.

- Report such fraudulent ads or videos directly on the social media platform.

 

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

