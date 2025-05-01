Advertisement
No Aadhaar, No PAN, No Ration Card: Government Announces New Rule For Documents Proving Indian Citizenship

Aadhaar, PAN, Ration Card Not Valid Proofs of Indian Citizenship: Under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, authorized authorities can issue birth certificates, which serve as proof of citizenship if the individual was born in India.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
No Aadhaar, No PAN, No Ration Card: Government Announces New Rule For Documents Proving Indian Citizenship

Aadhaar, PAN, Ration Card Not Valid Proofs of Indian Citizenship: In a major policy update after the Pahalgam terror attack, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and ration cards will no longer be accepted as proof of a person’s Indian citizenship if they are allegedly living illegally in the Capital. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Delhi Police has confirmed that only Voter ID cards or passports will now be considered valid documents to establish Indian citizenship.

This move has been taken following instructions from the central government, according to a senior Delhi Police official.  Since October last year, an extensive verification drive has been underway, during which authorities identified numerous foreign nationals—especially individuals from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community—falsely claiming Indian citizenship using Aadhaar, PAN, and ration cards.

Moreover, India issues various identity documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and ration cards, these do not serve as definitive proof of Indian citizenship. Meanwhile, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has clarified that Aadhaar establishes identity and address but not nationality. 

Similarly, PAN cards are issued for taxation purposes, and ration cards are primarily used for availing subsidized food—neither of which confirm one's citizenship status.

The government considers birth certificates and domicile certificates as key documents for establishing Indian citizenship. Under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, authorized authorities can issue birth certificates, which serve as proof of citizenship if the individual was born in India. 

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the central government has decided to cancel visas issued to Pakistani citizens. Only those with medical, diplomatic, or long-term visas (LTV) are exempt. However, all medical visas will become invalid after April 29.

Furthermore, Delhi Police and intelligence agencies have been directed to identify all Pakistani nationals living in the national capital and issue immediate departure orders. The government also clarified that Hindu Pakistani citizens who already have long-term visas will not be affected by this decision. 

