No bills required, money to be directly credited in bank account of NPS pensioners; check latest govt announcement on Fixed Medical Allowance

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has issued an Office Memorandum (OM) related to Grant of Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) to Pensioners and Family Pensioners covered under National Pension System. In the OM, the DOE has said outlined the procedure for payment of FMA to these retirees, adding that, payment of FMA to eligible NPS pensioners/family pensioners shall be disbursed by the Pension Disbursing Banks through their Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs).

The modalities for sanctioning and procedure for payment of FMA to NPS retirees has been finalized by DOE on the following basis:

1. DOE added that after carrying out necessary checks, CPAO will prepare Special Seal Authority (SSA) and send the same along with all the Forms received from Pay & Accounts Officer to the concerned CPPC of the Authorized Bank for payment of FMA to the beneficiary. (Also read: Just Rs 55 a month can get you Rs 3,000 pension: know PM-SYM benefits and eligibility)

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2. The CPPC of the authorized bank, after receiving the Special Seal Authority for payment of FMA from CPAO, will credit the amount of FMA at the rate notified from time to time by the DoP&PW in respect of these beneficiaries in their bank account on quarterly basis as per schedule (Also read: EPFO’s higher pension restoration: Will it automatically extend to all EPFO members?)

3. The payment of FMA will be automatic and no bill is required to be submitted by the beneficiary. The CPPC will strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the Special Seal Authority issued by the CPAO for payment of FMA and any other orders issued by the Government on the subject.

4. In the case of change in option by the beneficiary from FMA to CGHS (OPD) facility, the instructions contained in the DoP&PW office memorandum issued on 23 March 2022 will be followed

5. For transfer of account from one branch/bank to another for payment of FMA, the procedure laid down in Scheme booklet issued by CPAO for payment of pensions to Central Government Civil Pensioners by Authorized banks shall be followed.

6. The person drawing FMA shall submit the life certificate (Digital or Physical) every year in November in the concerned bank for continuing the payment of FMA. The payment of FMA for the period September to November shall be in the first week of December and the release of FMA from the month of December onwards shall be subject to the submission of the life certificate by the beneficiary due in preceding November

7. On the death of FMA beneficiary, if the name of the spouse/family member eligible for FMA mentioned in the FMA payment authority, the spouse/family member will apply to the bank along with the death certificate for disbursement of FMA to him/her. The bank will accordingly start disbursement of FMA to him/her. If the name of family member eligible for FMA is not mentioned in the FMA authority, then on death of an FMA beneficiary, the eligible member of the family shall apply to the Head of the Office for issue of fresh FMA authority.

8. After making payment of FMA, the CPPC shall follow the procedure / instructions contained in the scheme booklet issued by CPAO for reimbursement, accounting and submission of reports to the extent feasible and required. The amount of FMA disbursed to the retired NPS employees and their families will be reimbursed by the Government to the banks as per the existing system.

In the OM, the DOE has asked CPPCs to take necessary action for compliance over instructions, adding, a detailed instruction set for integration with CPAO for making payment of FMA to NPS retirees will be issued in due course.