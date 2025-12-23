New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has clarified that employers cannot make retrospective contributions to the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) above statutory wage limits to secure higher pensions for retired employees. The case involved retired workers whose employer attempted to remit differential amounts—based on actual salaries exceeding the Rs 15,000 cap—along with interest, years after retirement. EPFO rejected the claim, prompting a legal challenge that the court dismissed, emphasizing the scheme's actuarial foundations.

​

Core Court Reasoning

The bench underscored that the Employees' Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 (EPF Act), mandates joint employer-employee options via Form 11 during active employment for contributions on actual wages. Post-retirement, individuals cease to be "employees," rendering such remittances invalid. Key points include:

No prior joint option or actual payments on higher wages were made during service.

Retirees accepted standard benefits without protest, barring later claims.

EPFO funds operate on accrued investments; backdated contributions disrupt actuarial balance.

Shortfalls require formal determination under Section 7A, not voluntary post-facto deposits.

​

The court stated: "The employer cannot contribute retrospectively to the pension fund more than statutory limits just to derive benefits which were not available to the members when the contribution was limited to statutory wages."

​

​Broader Context

Post-2022 Supreme Court nod to higher pensions, thousands filed claims, but EPFO insists on procedural adherence. This Kerala verdict signals stricter scrutiny, urging organized labour and firms to align contributions prospectively amid rising salary structures. Non-compliance risks denied benefits, impacting retirement security for millions.

​