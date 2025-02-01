No Income Tax Payable Upto Income Of Rs 12.75 Lakh For Salaried Tax Payers, This Is Due To...

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that there will be no income tax payable for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. However this limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried tax payers, due to standard deduction.

"This is reflective of our Government’s trust on the middle-class tax payers. I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax payable upto income of Rs 12 lakh (i.e. average income of Rs 1 lakh per month other than special rate income such as capital gains) under the new regime. This limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried tax payers, due to standard deduction of Rs 75,000," FM added.

In the new tax regime, the revised tax rate structure is Rs 0-4 lakh (zero tax), Rs 4-8 lakh (5 per cent), Rs 8-12 lakh (10 per cent), Rs 12-16 lakh (15 per cent), Rs 16-20 lakh (20 per cent), Rs 20-24 lakh (25 per cent), and above Rs 24 lakh (30 per cent).

"This Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has always believed in the admirable energy and ability of the middle class in nation building. In recognition of their contribution, we have periodically reduced their tax burden. Right after 2014, the ‘Nil tax’ slab was raised to Rs 2.5 lakh, which was further raised to Rs 5 lakh in 2019 and to Rs 7 lakh in 2023," FM said.

FM Sitharaman said that the tax deduction at source (TDS) rates will be rationalised and the limit for tax deduction for senior citizens will be doubled to Rs 1 lakh.

FM Sitharaman also proposed to extend the time limit to file the updated return from two years to four years.

The threshold to collect TDS on remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) would be increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 7 lakh and an annual limit of Rs 2.4 lakh for TDS on rent has been raised to Rs 6 lakh.