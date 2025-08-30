No Issues With Paytm UPI, Only Recurring Payments to Be Updated to New UPI Handles; Paytm Clarifies On Google Play Alert

New Delhi: Fintech firm Paytm has clarified that Google Play’s recent notification on UPI handle changes was incomplete and may have created confusion.

The financial services major has reiterated that there is no disruption to UPI payments on Paytm and both consumer and merchant transactions remain seamless and uninterrupted.

The update is relevant only for recurring payments such as subscription billing.

“This means that if a user was paying for YouTube Premium or Google One storage or to any recurring platform through Paytm UPI, they will simply need to change their old @paytm handle to the new handle linked to their bank which is @pthdfc, @ptaxis, @ptyes or @ptsbi,” Paytm explained.

Paytm has assured that one-time UPI payments are not impacted and continue as usual. For example, if a UPI ID was abcd@paytm, it will now be abcd@pthdfc (or as per the bank).

Paytm further explained that this transition is part of its migration to new UPI handles after receiving approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to operate as a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model.

The deadline to complete the update for recurring mandates is 31st August 2025, which is why Google Play issued its alert, said the fintech platform.

Reassuring customers, Paytm said this is a simple update to ensure uninterrupted recurring payments while all other UPI transactions on the app continue without any change.