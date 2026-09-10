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  • /No more extra apps; check how UIDAI’s Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK, Sandbox will drastically cut your Aadhaar verification time

No more extra apps; check how UIDAI’s Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK, Sandbox will drastically cut your Aadhaar verification time

The Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK brings UIDAI’s Face Authentication capability directly into native Android and iOS applications. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
No more extra apps; check how UIDAI’s Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK, Sandbox will drastically cut your Aadhaar verification time

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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No more extra apps; check how UIDAI’s Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK, Sandbox will drastically cut your Aadhaar verification time
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