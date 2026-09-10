/No more extra apps; check how UIDAI’s Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK, Sandbox will drastically cut your Aadhaar verification time

It simplifies the journey. The user downloads only one app, say a banking/ insurance/ broking app and does Aadhaar authentication from within the app. Earlier, for a similar experience, a background app called FaceRD app was needed. This made the user onboarding journey longer and dependent on the presence of the Aadhaar FaceRD app. With this launch, it reduces the need for multiple apps for Aadhaar Face Authentication