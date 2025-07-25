New Delhi: Making online shopping safer and faster, Federal Bank has launched India’s first biometric authentication system for e-commerce card payments. Now, customers can simply use their fingerprint or face ID to approve transactions. They no longer need to enter passwords or OTPs. This move aims to boost both security and convenience for users.

Now, customers will no longer need OTPs and can approve online purchases using their fingerprint or face ID. This will make checkouts superfast, in just 3 seconds. Each transaction is securely verified by the user’s device. Plus, you’re always in control, opt in or out anytime, with the option to use traditional methods whenever you like.

Why Do You Need Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for Online Transactions?

Two-Factor Authentication, or 2FA, is a security measure required by the Reserve Bank of India to protect digital payments. It works by verifying your identity through two different methods—something you know (like a password or PIN), something you have (like your phone or an OTP), or something you are (like your fingerprint or face ID). Common 2FA methods include OTPs, device binding, security questions, and biometrics. This added layer of protection helps keep your transactions safe from fraud.//

How to Use Biometric Authentication for Online Card Payments?

Once your biometric setup is complete, follow these simple steps for a quick and secure checkout:

- Step 1: On the checkout screen of the partner merchant app, select your tokenized card from the list of available options.

- Step 2: You'll be redirected to the biometric authentication page.

- Step 3: Approve the payment using your fingerprint, face ID, or by entering your 4-digit Pay PIN.

Ensure the mobile number linked to your merchant app matches your bank-registered phone number to enable biometric payments.

Who Can Use It and Where?

Biometric authentication is available for Federal Bank debit and credit card users. Right now, it works on select partner merchant apps, and the bank plans to roll it out to more platforms in the coming months.

For Businesses: Merchants can easily enable this feature using a software kit from MinkasuPay and M2P.

Federal Bank says this new option will make online payments smoother, faster, and more secure for everyone.