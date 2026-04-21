No PAN, No Taxable Income? Here’s why you may still need to file form 157 before travelling abroad

New Delhi: A new rule under the Income-tax Act, 2025 has made it important for some travellers to complete an extra step before leaving India. Even if you do not earn taxable income or do not have a PAN card, you may still need to submit a document called Form 157 before travelling abroad.

Form 157 is basically a simple declaration. It tells the Income Tax Department that you do not have taxable income in India or that you are not required to have a PAN. This rule mainly applies to people who fall outside the tax system but are still travelling overseas.

Earlier, under the old tax system, travellers had to file Form 156, and having a PAN was necessary for that. Now, under the new law, Form 157 has been introduced mainly for those who do not have a PAN or do not earn taxable income.

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One important point to understand is that Form 157 is not an online process. Unlike many tax services today, this form must be filled and submitted manually. The person travelling has to give it to their local Income Tax Assessing Officer before leaving the country.

The form is not very complicated. It mainly asks for basic details like your identity, travel purpose, and confirmation that you do not have taxable income. You may need to show your passport or, in some cases, an emergency travel document. Interestingly, you do not have to attach proof of tax payments because the form is based on self-declaration.

Another key thing is that this is not a one-time requirement. You have to submit Form 157 every time you leave India, if you fall under the category. This means frequent travellers without PAN or taxable income will need to repeat the process for each trip.

However, not everyone needs to file this form. It mainly applies to people who do not have PAN, do not earn taxable income, or are not required to get a PAN. Also, the government may specify certain exceptions where filing is not needed.

The idea behind this rule is to keep better track of people leaving the country and to ensure that tax-related information is properly recorded, even for those outside the tax net.

In simple terms, if you are planning to travel abroad and you do not have a PAN or taxable income, it is important to check whether Form 157 applies to you. Ignoring it could lead to last-minute trouble, so it is better to be prepared before your journey.