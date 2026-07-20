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No proposal at present to scrap LTCG tax on equity deals: Minister

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister further stated that tax policies, including capital gains rates, are reviewed periodically as part of the annual budget process and legislative revisions, after taking macroeconomic parameters into account.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
No proposal at present to scrap LTCG tax on equity deals: Minister

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No proposal at present to scrap LTCG tax on equity deals: Minister
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