/No time-bound promotion for THESE govt employees under MACP Scheme that grants financial upgrades at 10, 20, 30 years

New Delhi: The government has clarified in Parliament that central government civilian employees who retired between 2006 and 2008 under the 6th Central Pay Commission will not get the benefits of the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme.
The government has said that the MACP scheme was not in place during the period from 1 January 2006 to 31 August 2008. Therefore, no central government civilian employees, whether in service or retired, will be granted the benefit of the MACP scheme for that period.
What was asked in parliament regarding MACP benefits?
On July 23, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh posed a question to Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh in Parliament asking whether central government civilian employees who retired between 2006 and 2008 under the 6th CPC have not been granted benefits of the MACP scheme and if so, what the reasons were. Sanjay Singh also sought details on the number of civilian employees who retired during this period and were deprived of the benefit of the MACP scheme. He also asked whether the government has issued any Office Memoranda for the grant of MACP benefits, arrears and revised pensionary benefits to civilian employees retired during that period and if so, when these would be implemented.
What has government said about MACP benefits to civilian employees?
Replying to the query, Jitendra Singh said the central government through resolution notified on 29.08.2008 had considered and accepted the recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission for the introduction of a Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme with effect from 1.9.2008 with further modification under the scheme to grant three financial upgradations on completion of 10, 20 and 30 years of regular service counted from the direct entry grade or 10 years of service in the same grade pay.
"Since MACP Scheme was not in place during the period from 01.01.2006 to 31.08.2008, question of issuing any OM or granting benefit of the MACP Scheme during this period to central government civilian employees whether in service or retired does not arise," the minister said.
What is MACP and why is it important for employees?
Under the MACP Scheme, three financial upgradations are allowed to central government employees on completion of 10, 20 and 30 years of regular service. The MACPS is applicable to all central government civilian employees. The scheme is particularly important for Group C and Group D employees as they have fewer opportunities for promotion. Many employees also retire in the same position in which they joined without MACP.
When an employee receives an MACP benefit, they move to the next consecutive pay level in the hierarchy of the pay matrix which increases their salary. As a result, allowances linked to basic pay such as dearness allowance and house rent allowance also increase. The MACP benefits employees in availing substantial retirement pensions, higher pensions, gratuity, provident fund and leave encashment.
Increasing promotions key demand from employee bodies
The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery, NC-JCM, the main central government employee body, in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission, has recommended raising the number of promotions under the MACP from three to five. The All India Defence Employees’ Federation which represents civilian defence employees, has also made a similar demand in its memorandum.
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