New Delhi: The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is an essential retirement savings plan for salaries employees with the Universal Account Number (UAN) being the main gateway to accessing EPF services. However, not everyone may have their UAN number readily available. The good news is that employees can still check their PF balance through simple alternatives.

How to Check Your PF Balance Without UAN?

1. Check PF Balance via SMS:

- From your registered mobile number, send an SMS to 7738299899.

- Use the following format: ‘EPFOHO UAN [language code]’.

Examples:

To get updates in English: “EPFOHO UAN ENG”

To get updates in Marathi: “EPFOHO UAN MAR”

Available Languages and Their Codes:

English - ENG

Hindi - HIN

Punjabi - PUN

Gujarati - GUJ

Marathi - MAR

Kannada - KAN

Telugu - TEL

Tamil - TAM

Malayalam - MAL

Bengali - BEN

Note: This service is available only if your UAN is active and linked with your bank account, Aadhaar, and PAN. If your UAN is not linked, you must complete eKYC verification before using this facility.

Check PF Balance via Missed Call:

- Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.

- The call will disconnect automatically.

- You will receive an SMS with your PF balance details.

- This service is free of charge; no fees are applicable for checking your EPF balance via missed call.//

How to Retrieve Your UAN Number:

Through Your Employer:

- Check your monthly salary slip, as the UAN is often mentioned there.

- Contact your HR or payroll department, as they can provide you with your UAN if you don't have a registered mobile number.//

Using the UAN Portal to Retrieve Your UAN:

- Visit the UAN portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/.

- Click on ‘Know your UAN’ under the ‘Important Links’ section.

- Enter your mobile number and captcha, then click ‘Request OTP’.

- Verify the OTP received on your phone and click ‘Validate OTP’.

- Provide your name, date of birth, and one of the following: Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID.

- Enter the captcha and click ‘Show My UAN’.

- Your UAN will be displayed on the screen.

Note: If you face any issues, contact the EPFO helpdesk or visit the nearest EPFO office for assistance.