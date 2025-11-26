Noida IT Engineer Loses Job; Turns Rapido rider To Cover Home Loan EMIs; Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: A recent Instagram video has drawn attention to the mounting struggle of Indian tech workers. The video highlights the story of an IT engineer from Noida who has been unemployed for two months and is now working part-time for Rapido to cover his home loan EMIs.

In the video shared by Nomadic Teju, he described how his friend left his previous job two months ago. The engineer now lives in a rented flat where he pays around Rs 35,000 in rent. The engineer gives Rapido rides to pay for the home EMI in one of these units.

The user said that flats in this area cost between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore with rents reaching Rs 30,000-35,000. After losing his job, the engineer had difficulty managing his expenses. He was compelled to send his family back to his village and now lives alone in a rented house here.

The user said that there is a scarcity of job in the market. The reason could be AI or something else but decent jobs are not available in the market. He said that people pay EMI for these units which range from Rs 30,000 to 50,000.

The engineer owns a flat in this residential unit and is paying EMI. To pay the EMI, he has started giving part-time Rapido rides. Additionally, he takes on small freelance jobs. The engineer is struggling with no steady work and a huge EMI to pay for his flat.

Netizens Reactions

Several social media users have expressed concern over the situation with some offering help.

One user commented, "Please let me know the domain and experience, maybe i can help in to get a new job."

A user commented, "I have also seen one diploma holder preparing for competitive exam doing this job."

Another user said, "The property boom was increased due to IT jobs in metro, now slowdown in the IT sector."

One user said, "It is high and first class emergency to shift to nearby village."

Another user commented, "Degree is like a paper nowadays."