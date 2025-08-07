New Delhi: A 20-year-old man from Noida was taken aback to see that his deceased mother's bank account had been credited with an astronomical balance of over Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

According to media reports, Deepak's mother Gayatri Devi passed away two months ago. Deepak had been continuing to operate the account ever since she passed away. A couple of days ago, Deepak got a message that Rs 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299 had been credited to his mother's Kotak Mahindra Bank savings account.

Deepak was shocked on seeing the astronomical balance of more than Rs 1.13 lakh crore in his deceased mother's bank account. He shared the screenshot with his friends to help calculate the amount. However, he eventually turned off his phone as he was overwhelmed by sudden number of calls.

(Also Read: How To Build Rs 1 Crore From 0: CA Shares Steps)

What has the Kotak Mahindra Bank said?

The Kotak Mahindra Bank has denied the reports of Deepak receiving a massive amount. In a statement, the Bank said, “Media reports suggesting an unusually large balance in a customer’s account are incorrect. In light of these reports, we encourage customers to check their account details using Kotak’s mobile banking app or net banking platforms. Kotak Mahindra Bank confirms that our systems are functioning normally, with all services secure and fully operational."

(Also Read: 7th CPC Increment Cycle: Is it 12 Month Or 6 Months?)

Income Tax Department freezes his account

The Income Tax Department has initiated an inquiry into the unusual transaction. Investigations are underway to determine how such an incident occurred.

Authorities suspect that the issue could have happened due to a banking error or a technical glitch.

Meanwhile, the IT department has frozen the account and is investigating the issue.

Social media reaction

A screenshot showing the supposed credit amount has gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity and speculation. Some social media users on X are saying the amount "can fund every country forever". And others have joked, "Maybe income tax department should unfreeze it so India can become the richest country in the world".