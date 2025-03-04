New Delhi: Meenu Rani of Greater Noida was defrauded of over Rs 51 lakh in a stock market investment scam, police said on Monday.

Meenu filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station on Monday, alleging that Hari Singh had scammed her by claiming to have 15 years of stock market investing experience. She said that her total investment in the stock trading scam was Rs 51.50 lakh. In the hoax, Meenu also claimed to have moved funds from her mother-in-law, husband, and other family members' accounts.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Preeti Yadav, Meenu received a message from Aarti Singh, who was a member of the WhatsApp group she was connected to, telling her that Hari had bought Rs 1,000 Amazon gift certificates to help a woman, which were also sent to all of the ladies in the group. Meenu credited the voucher of Rs 1,000 to her account, boosting her trust in Hari. Hari further assured her that she could make three to five times her initial amount if she invested in the stock market.

The scammers initially asked the woman to invest Rs 50,000. As soon as the woman transferred the amount, her profit began to show up on the app that the scammers asked her to download. She also moved funds from the accounts of her mother-in-law, her husband, and other family members to boost her earnings. It was when Meenu applied for a loan that she realized she had been conned. According to the officer, the scammers cut off the contact when she demanded her money back.



According to Yadav, Rs 4,80,000 has been withheld from the total amount deposited in the fraudulent scheme, and efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining sum. A case has been filed under the Information Technology Act, and further investigation is underway.