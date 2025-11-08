November 8 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed In Your City Today? Find Out

New Delhi: Bengaluru residents should note that all private and public sector banks in the city will remain closed today, 8 November, in observance of Kanakadasa Jayanthi. This holiday is listed under the RBI’s region-wise bank holiday calendar, which means banking services will function normally in other parts of the country. As a reminder, bank holidays often vary by state due to regional festivals and observances apart from the nationwide closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Will Banks Remain Closed on November 8, 2025?

Banks across India will remain closed on November 8, 2025, as the date falls on the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays, while they operate on the first, third, and sometimes fifth Saturdays, unless there is a special holiday declared in the RBI holiday calendar.

Next Bank Holiday Schedule

There are no additional bank-specific holidays left for this month after today. The next regional bank holiday will be observed on 1 December in places like Itanagar and Kohima, where State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day will be celebrated. However, banks across India will still remain closed on all Sundays, along with 22 November, which is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Why Banks Are Closed in Bengaluru Today

Kanakadasa Jayanthi is a regional public holiday in Karnataka that honours the birth anniversary of the 16th-century poet-saint, musician, and philosopher Kanaka Dasa. The festival is usually observed on the 18th day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which typically falls in November.

This day celebrates his immense contributions to literature, music, and his messages of social equality. This year, the occasion is being observed on 8 November, marking the 525th birth anniversary of Kanaka Dasa. As a result, banks, government offices, and schools in Bengaluru will remain closed today.

What Can You Do When Banks Are Closed?

Even when bank branches are closed due to holidays, customers can still carry out most transactions through online and mobile banking services, unless there is any scheduled maintenance. ATMs remain operational as well, so cash withdrawals and basic services are available at any time. Digital payment methods like UPI and bank apps also function normally, making everyday transactions easy.

In addition, services such as NEFT/RTGS transfers, demand draft requests, and chequebook applications can still be initiated online. Card services for credit, debit, or ATM cards also continue. While some branch-based work may be paused during a holiday, digital banking ensures that most of your financial needs can still be managed smoothly.