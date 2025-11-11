Advertisement
UIDAI

Now Manage Upto 5 Aadhaar Profiles Of Your Family; Carry Your Aadhaar Card On Phone; UIDAI Launches Aadhaar App

With the latest Aadhaar app, you can manage upto 5 Aadhaar profiles of your family, upon condition that all the Aadhaar cards have the same registered mobile number.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched latest Aadhaar app that will allow you to carry your 12-digit ID card anywhere on your mobile.

The app is free for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The latest Aadhaar app enables facial recognition technology, biometric locks, and QR code-based sharing. With the latest Aadhaar app, you can manage upto 5 Aadhaar profiles of your family, upon condition that all the Aadhaar cards have the same registered mobile number.

"Experience a smarter way to carry your digital identity! The new Aadhaar App offers enhanced security, easy access, and a completely paperless experience — anytime, anywhere," UIDAI has tweeted.

application by UIDAI that allows users to access Aadhaar services, download Aadhaar, generate Virtual IDs (VID), and update their details. It requires a registered mobile number for authentication.

While Aadhaar latest app is contains your Digital ID, and can be provided as an alternative for your physical Aadhaar card.

 

