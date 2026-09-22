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NPS Corpus: When to switch fund manager and what is the limit?

The Pension Fund Manager manages the money and puts it into government securities, corporate bonds, equities, and alternative assets, and based on their performance, the NPS account gains returns.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
NPS Corpus: When to switch fund manager and what is the limit?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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