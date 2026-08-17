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NPS e-shramik: Model with no minimum, maximum contribution thresholds for gig workers

Unlike the regular employees at the formal-sectors, the gig workers have no structured income and social-security in form of regular retirement benefits.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
NPS e-shramik: Model with no minimum, maximum contribution thresholds for gig workers

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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