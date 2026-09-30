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NPS October updates: Revised PoP charges, health coverage; check guidelines and more

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has revised the rates charged by the Point of Presence (PoP) from subscribers of NPS and NPS Lite. The latest charges will apply from October 1, 2026.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
NPS October updates: Revised PoP charges, health coverage; check guidelines and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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