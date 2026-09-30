NPS October updates: Revised PoP charges, health coverage; check guidelines and more

New Delhi: Subscribers of the National Pension System will observe key updates, including the revised PoP charges and the introduction of health cover. Since NPS is a retirement-oriented scheme that provides market-linked returns to subscribers on the accumulated corpus, subscribers should check out the latest updates and revisions related to the scheme to better understand their money allocation and additional provisions.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has revised the rates charged by the Point of Presence (PoP) from subscribers of NPS and NPS Lite. The latest charges will apply from October 1, 2026.
The circular titled ‘Standardised framework for classification and presentation of schemes under the National Pension System (NPS)’ specifies the revised rates, including the rates for e-NPS and D-Remit users.
PFRDA prescribes a one-time charge of Rs 200 for each Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). This, however, would be deducted as Rs 50 per quarter through the cancellation of units by Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs). This amount would be paid to the PoP a month after the quarter in which the subscriber completes onboarding.
The charges would be deducted by the Central Recordkeeping Agencies from the third quarter of FY 2027-2028.
For subscribers completing the entire process online, the PFRDA has a provision for a lower charge of Rs 100, as determined by PFRDA.
Subscribers must note that PoP charges would not be applicable to those who completed the onboarding through e-NPS. Those who opened an NPS account through a PoP and make subsequent contributions through e-NPS and D-Remit would have to pay the charges.
PoP charges do not apply to dormant accounts.
The latest framework would also include an annual PoP charge of 0.20% of the assets under management (AUM). This would be reflected through the Net Asset Value.
PFRDA will cover the Common Schemes and the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) under this common framework.
NPS Swasthya is a health-focused pension product under the National Pension System (NPS), which allows subscribers to build a dedicated corpus for medical expenses. PFRDA introduced it initially as a proof of concept under its regulatory sandbox framework to test how healthcare benefits could be integrated with the NPS architecture. It also includes a super top-up health insurance policy.
Though the insurance policy is mandatory for enrolment, the NPS Swasthya investment account and insurance policy remain legally and operationally distinct.
Any individual eligible to join NPS may enrol in NPS Swasthya.
The minimum initial contribution must cover the first-year premium, including taxes, a Rs 200 maintenance charge plus applicable taxes, and Rs 1,000 towards investment in the NPS Swasthya account. Subsequent contributions shall be made with a minimum limit of Rs 10.
The insurance policy is a family floater that covers the subscriber, spouse, and up to two dependent children. Parents are not included.
The Annual Aggregate Deductible applies to the combined eligible expenses of all covered members in a policy year, not separately to each claim.
The entry age for subscribers is set from 18 to 70 years. Renewal may continue up to and including age 85 years, subject to the premium, policy terms, and applicable law.
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