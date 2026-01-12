NPS Rule 2026: PFRDA Issues Latest Circular On OTP Based Authentication For Paperless On-Boarding

New Delhi: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has issued a latest circular regarding TP based authentication for paperless on-boarding in National Pension System (NPS).

In order to facilitate paperless opening of National Pension System (NPS) accounts, the Authority had in 2020 permitted submission of NPS account opening applications through e-Signature or One Time Password (OTP).

In partial modification of Circular, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has said that Applicants shall authenticate the submission of online NPS registration form through e-sign or through an OTP received on their mobile number. The consent and mandatory declarations applicable for opening of NPS account shall be specifically obtained from the applicant at the end of such online journey through the said e-Sign or mobile OTP authentication, it added.

PFRDA has advised Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) and Points of Presence (POPs) to align their systems and subscriber onboarding journeys in accordance with the above.