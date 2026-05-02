NPS subscribers alert: Your Tier-II pension account may cost more from July 1

New Delhi: There are some important changes in account charges for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers from July 1, 2026. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has brought in new rules to make the fee system more clear and uniform for everyone. These changes will mainly affect Tier-II accounts, dormant accounts and those with multiple schemes under a single PRAN. One of the biggest changes is for the Tier-II accounts.

Earlier, Tier-II charges were different from Tier-I, but now the Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC) for Tier-II will be the same as Tier-I accounts in the same category, whether government or private sector. This means Tier-II investors may have to pay slightly more than before. However, if the balance in the Tier-II account is Rs 1,000 or less at the end of a quarter, no AMC will be charged. This gives relief to small investors and inactive account holders.

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One key rule is about PRAN, or Permanent Retirement Account Number. If a subscriber has more than one pension scheme under one PRAN, each scheme will be treated as a separate account now. AMC will be charged separately for each scheme and this may lead to higher total costs for some investors.

There is also some relief for dormant accounts. If no contribution is made for four consecutive quarters and the account becomes inactive, only 10 percent of the normal AMC will be charged instead of the full amount. This is meant to reduce the burden on subscribers who are not actively contributing.

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The regulator says these changes are being made to remove confusion and create a fair system across all Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs). The objective is to make NPS charges more transparent and stop the collection of unviable fees for different account types.

In simple language, some NPS users, especially Tier-II investors and persons with multiple schemes, may pay marginally higher charges from July. The new rules will also provide some protection to small balance holders and dormant account users. Subscribers should review their account architecture and understand how these new charges can impact their retirement savings.