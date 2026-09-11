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NPS Swasthya likely to launch within a month, includes health-insurance top-up: PFRDA Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) may soon launch its NPS Swasthya pension product within the next 30 days. PFRDA Chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann says that the final guidelines are likely to be put out in a few days.

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
NPS Swasthya likely to launch within a month, includes health-insurance top-up: PFRDA Chairman

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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