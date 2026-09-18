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NPS Vatsalya explained: How to build a corpus for your child through this pension scheme

This National Pension System product for children is a voluntary savings scheme that allows parents to open a pension account for their children. It helps parents build a corpus for their children until they attain adulthood and can take forward the savings and investment journey on their own.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
NPS Vatsalya explained: How to build a corpus for your child through this pension scheme

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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