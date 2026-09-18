NPS Vatsalya explained: How to build a corpus for your child through this pension scheme

New Delhi: One of the best gifts from the parents to the child on turning 18 is an investment with a head start of 10-15 years. NPS Vatsalya is one such scheme among many other government-backed schemes for children's financial security.
This National Pension System product for children is a voluntary savings scheme that allows parents to open a pension account for their children. It helps parents build a corpus for their children until they attain adulthood and can take forward the savings and investment journey on their own.
The scheme was announced on 18 September 2024 and is covered under the National Pension System under Sections 12(1)(a) and 20 of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013.
After rolling out the scheme, the minor is the subscriber and the sole beneficiary of the scheme, with a Permanent Retirement Account Number issued. The parents or legal guardians, however, operate the account until the subscriber turns 18 and will also be the nominee.
Regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the NPS Vatsalya account can be opened for Indian citizens below the age of 18. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) are also eligible for the scheme. Girls as well as boys can avail of the scheme, thus making it gender-neutral.
Once the beneficiary turns 18, KYC has to be completed along with other requirements as instructed by PFRDA for further transactions until the age of 21. Until the completion of KYC, no transaction shall be allowed before the subscriber turns 21.
The account can be opened online through registered PoPs and the eNPS platform. The parents or legal guardians may visit the registered Points of Presence (PoPs) physically. A minimum contribution of Rs 250 has to be made at the time of opening the account and during each financial year, though the maximum limit is not capped so that maximum contributions can be made for the child's future security.
At the time of opening, proof of the date of birth is required for the child, which may include a birth certificate, school leaving certificate, matriculation certificate, PAN or passport. Whereas the guardian/parent requires KYC documents such as Aadhaar, driving licence, Voter ID along with a PAN card or Form 60.
The beneficiary is not required to have a bank account at the onset of the scheme; however, for withdrawal or exit, a solo or joint bank account is a necessity. For NRIs and OCIs, a bank account, either solo or joint, is required even as the scheme begins.
Contributions can be made any number of times in a financial year. Apart from parents, relatives and friends can also make contributions through the registered PoPs or online through mobile apps, UPI apps or the eNPS portal.
The investment is governed by the selected Pension Fund. The guardians may choose from the list of funds available under the PFRDA framework. Asset allocation can be decided by the Pension Fund, with equity being as high as 100 percent, or it may follow a pre-defined pattern with maximum equity exposure capped at 75 percent, government securities capped at 20 percent, debt at 30 percent and money market instruments at 10 percent.
The returns are linked to the market, and the interest rate is governed by the performance of the particular Pension Fund.
The funds can be withdrawn for specific purposes, including education, medical treatment and disability over 75 percent. To be eligible for the withdrawal, it is important to be enrolled in the scheme for at least three years. Twenty-five percent of the corpus, excluding the returns generated, can be withdrawn at a time. Until the subscriber turns 18, a maximum of two such partial withdrawals can be made. Further, after attaining the age of 18, two additional withdrawals can be made until the age of 21. It is mandatory to complete the KYC once the beneficiary turns 18, or the withdrawal would not be allowed.
The beneficiary, after turning 18, may also choose to shift the entire corpus to the All Citizen Model or any other applicable model of NPS. If the entire corpus is Rs 8 lakh or more, 20 percent of the amount must be used to buy an annuity, and the remaining 80 percent can be taken as a lump sum. However, if the total amount falls below Rs 8 lakh, the entire corpus can be taken as a lump sum.
The account shifts automatically to the higher-equity scheme under the Multiple Schemes Framework of the same Pension Fund if none of the above-mentioned steps are taken.
Lump-sum withdrawal of up to 60 percent at the time of exit is tax-exempt. Partial withdrawal of up to 25 percent also does not attract any tax.
In case of the death of the subscriber, the entire pension amount goes to the parents/legal guardians, and no tax shall be deducted.
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