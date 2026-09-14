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NRI nominee for financial assets? Check remittance limit, documents required and more

It is important to understand the difference between a nominee and an inheritor of those assets. Being a nominee does not automatically make a person the legal heir of the financial assets after the owner passes away. A nominee acts as a custodian until the assets are transferred to the actual heir.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 07:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
NRI nominee for financial assets? Check remittance limit, documents required and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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