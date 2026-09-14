NRI nominee for financial assets? Check remittance limit, documents required and more

New Delhi: For an Indian investor, deciding to name a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) relative as a nominee for financial assets such as mutual funds, bank accounts, shares and others might be confusing. Whether it is allowed or not, what the procedure is, and what documents are required are some of the questions that may come to mind.
It is important to understand the difference between a nominee and an inheritor of those assets. Being a nominee does not automatically make a person the legal heir of the financial assets after the owner passes away. A nominee acts as a custodian until the assets are transferred to the actual heir.
According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), an NRI can be named as a nominee for an investor's financial assets. Similarly, Section 45ZA of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations do not prohibit the nomination of an NRI.
The process may, however, require additional documentation, KYC requirements, and compliance with foreign exchange regulations, depending on the type of asset.
The nominee receives the financial assets of the deceased and distributes them to the legal heirs, or may hold them until the legal heir is determined. Ownership does not automatically pass to the nominee.
When the nominee is also the legal heir of the assets, they may repatriate the inherited assets abroad, subject to the rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The remittance of inherited investments by an NRI is capped at $1 million per financial year through an NRO account and an Authorised Dealer Category-I bank. Banks generally require the death certificate of the investor, inheritance documents, PAN, KYC documents, and documents indicating tax compliance, among others, subject to FEMA requirements.
Note that repatriation beyond the mentioned limit is still possible with the RBI's approval.
Depending on whether the remittance is taxable and on the amount and nature of the transaction, a person may need to submit Form 15CA, including Part D for non-taxable remittances, Form 15CB, or a certificate from the Assessing Officer, where required.
Although a nominee is named at the initial stage of investments, including mutual funds and stocks, in some cases, an investor may choose to avoid appointing a nominee by submitting a declaration.
Nominating someone once does not bind the investor to retain the same nominee throughout. Subsequently, the nominee for a mutual fund can be updated by submitting a request through the investment platform. Similarly, for stocks, the investor can log in to the stock broker's portal and fill in the nomination details online.
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