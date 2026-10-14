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NRI tax rules explained: When do Indians living abroad have to pay income tax in India?

Indians living abroad are also liable to pay taxes based on their tax residency. Non-Resident Indians may have to pay LTCG tax if they have property or any other applicable asset in the country and qualify for tax residency in India.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
NRI tax rules explained: When do Indians living abroad have to pay income tax in India?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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