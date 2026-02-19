NRI with nearly Rs 3 crore income in US plans to return to India with his family; shares reason on Reddit post

New Delhi: An NRI has shared that he is planning to move back to India with his family after spending more than 12 years in the United States so that the children can spend more time with their grandparents and cousins. The NRI is leaving behind an income of Rs 2.9 crore in the US to return to India and is trying to figure out whether his decision to return to India is a lateral move, a step up or a sacrifice for family.

The 36 year old NRI posted on Reddit that he is presently residing in the US on an H1B with a November 2018 priority date. The person has spent more than 12 years in the US. The NRI said that after careful consideration, he and his wife have decided to relocate their family of five back to Navi Mumbai in June this year.

The NRI disclosed an annual income of $320k USD and a net worth of $1 million, including a home. His Indian offer includes an annual package of Rs 1.5 crore and the location would be Navi Mumbai. The man wrote that he is trying to gauge if the relocation makes sense in terms of finances or lifestyle or if he is making too many sacrifices.

The NRI said that his parents live in Hyderabad and being closer to family would be a huge driver. The couple wants their children to grow up with their grandparents and cousins. However, he said that leaving a home that is paid for and a $320k salary feels like a huge change.

The person asked people living in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai how they feel about receiving a salary of Rs 1.5 crore, including equity, as compared to a $320k US salary. He also asked how parents of children born in the US have adjusted to the new education system and lifestyle.

The NRI said that he is trying to figure out whether his move is a lateral move, a step up, or a sacrifice for family.

Netizens Reactions

The post quickly gained traction online with many users appreciating the decision of the NRI to return to India.

One user said, "Dude with $1.5 million in savings , 1.5 crore India package you and your family will have a lifestyle that will be far better than US lifestyle. Just make you rent out first , and rent in the best possible apartment complex that comes with all the amenities and bells and whistles. Enjoy and have fun !"

Another user said, "I would not think too much about coming back to India, you can happy come back. Since your kids are us citizens, you can rent full paid home also. Life is good in India. $320k USA income can easily match with 1.5cr India income as you spent lot less in India than USA ."

One user commented, "U wont regret it for sure and your kids can come back to the US too when they grow up and look for work opportunities."

Another user said, "In India labor is cheap and you can hire a personal chef and a house cleaner and a driver and nanny to come to your house everyday."