NSC vs Tax-Saving FD: Which 5-Year Investment Offers Better Returns and Tax Benefits

New Delhi: Investors looking to reduce their income tax liability often consider tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) offered by banks or the National Savings Certificate (NSC) available through India Post. Both investment options qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, but they differ in terms of returns, taxation, liquidity, and overall suitability for investors.

Tax Benefits Under Section 80C

Both tax-saving FDs and NSC allow investors to claim deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C. This means the amount invested can be deducted from taxable income when filing income tax returns.

However, the taxation of interest differs. Interest earned on tax-saving FDs is taxable according to the investor’s income tax slab, and banks may deduct TDS if the interest exceeds the specified limit.

In the case of NSC, interest is compounded and reinvested annually, which can help increase overall returns, though it remains taxable.

Interest Rates and Returns

Tax-saving FDs typically offer interest rates ranging between about 5.5 percent and 7.75 percent, depending on the bank and prevailing market conditions.

The National Savings Certificate currently offers around 7.7 percent annual interest, with returns compounded yearly and paid at maturity.

Since NSC interest is reinvested automatically, some investors may benefit from higher compounding over the long term.

Lock-In Period and Liquidity

Both options come with a mandatory five-year lock-in period for tax benefits. During this period, funds cannot be withdrawn without losing the tax advantages.

However, FDs may offer more flexibility in some cases, depending on bank policies, while NSC investments generally remain locked in until maturity unless specific conditions are met.

Safety and Accessibility

Both investment options are considered relatively safe.

Tax-saving FDs are offered by banks and provide guaranteed returns.

NSC is backed by the Government of India and available through post offices across the country.

This government backing makes NSC particularly attractive for conservative investors seeking stability.

Which Option Works Better?

Choosing between tax-saving FDs and NSC largely depends on an investor’s priorities:

Investors seeking bank-based convenience and flexible options may prefer tax-saving FDs.

Those looking for government-backed security and compounding returns may consider NSC.

Financial planners generally recommend evaluating interest rates, taxation, liquidity needs, and investment goals before choosing between the two tax-saving instruments.