October 1 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed For Mahanavami? Find Out Here

New Delhi: The festive season is here and with it comes a series of bank holidays across India as per the RBI calendar. While some holidays apply nationwide, others are observed only in specific states. This week, banks will remain closed in parts of the country to mark Durga Puja, Navratri, and Gandhi Jayanti. Today, October 1, is a holiday in several regions for Navratri End, Maha Navami, Dussehra, Ayudhapooja, and Vijayadasami—the ninth day of the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 2025 will see a total of 21 official bank holidays, covering religious and regional festivities such as Diwali, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Chhath Puja, along with the regular monthly weekly offs. During these holidays, banks across India—including the State Bank of India (SBI)—remain closed. This includes all Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Upcoming Bank Holidays for Durga Puja

October 1 (Wednesday): Banks will remain closed in multiple cities including Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram due to Navratri End / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja / Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain), the ninth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 2 (Thursday): Banks will be closed across India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 4 (Saturday): Banks will again remain closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

Banking Services on Holidays

Even on national holidays, you can continue using online and mobile banking services unless the bank notifies you otherwise for technical reasons. For cash needs, ATMs remain operational, and app-based and UPI transactions work as usual.