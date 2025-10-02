October 2 Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Operating On Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra? Find Out

New Delhi: On October 2, banks across India remain closed as the nation observes multiple important festivals and occasions. From Gandhi Jayanti to Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, Dasara, Durga Puja (Dasain), and the Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva, the day holds cultural and spiritual significance. Public and private sector banks, including SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Punjab National Bank, will not be operating today.

Bank Holidays in October: Check the Dates

October 3-4: Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 6: Banks shut in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja.

October 7: Banks in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla closed for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

October 10: Shimla banks closed for Karva Chauth.

October 18: Banks in Guwahati shut for Kati Bihu.

October 20-23: Banks closed in several regions for Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, and Govardhan Puja.

October 27: Banks in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi closed for Chhath Puja.

October 28: Banks in Patna and Ranchi closed again for Chhath Puja.

October 31: Banks in Ahmedabad shut for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday.

Banking Services Available Online

Even though bank branches are closed, customers don’t need to worry. Services like internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and digital payment options such as UPI and IMPS will continue to work without any disruption.