BANK HOLIDAY

October 31 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed Today For Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti? Find Out

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, born Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, was a prominent freedom fighter and one of the key architects of independent India. He served as the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
October 31 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed Today For Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti? Find Out

New Delhi: October 31 is celebrated across India as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) to honour the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. As the nation pays tribute to his legacy, many people are also wondering whether banks will remain open or closed today (Friday, October 31, 2025), especially those planning to complete important banking tasks.

Bank Holiday on October 31: Check Where Banks Will Be Closed

Banks in Gujarat, including major cities like Ahmedabad, will remain closed on Friday, October 31, in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Customers are advised to plan their banking work in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. While physical bank branches will stay closed in the state, all digital banking services—including ATMs, UPI, and internet banking apps—will continue to function normally.

Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, born Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, was a prominent freedom fighter and one of the key architects of independent India. He served as the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950, playing a crucial role in uniting more than 500 princely states to form a single, strong nation.

Next Bank Holiday on November 1: Check State-Wise Details

The next bank holiday will be observed on Saturday, November 1, in Bengaluru and Dehradun, each for different regional celebrations. Bengaluru will mark Kannada Rajyotsava, which commemorates the formation of the state of Karnataka in 1956 by merging all Kannada-speaking regions. The day is celebrated with great pride and is a government holiday across the state.

In Dehradun, banks will remain closed for Igas-Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali. Celebrated on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, the 11th day after Diwali, this festival holds deep cultural significance in Uttarakhand and is one of the region’s most cherished traditional festivities.

