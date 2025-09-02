Old Pension Scheme For PSUs, PSBS: Govt Clarifies On January 2004 And August 2010 Date For PSU And SBI Employees

New Delhi: The Finance ministry was asked to clarify on government's position on Old Pension Scheme (OPS) benefits to Government employees who joined after 1 January 2004, and SBI employees who joined after 1 August 2010.

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, the Congress MP from Patiala Lok Sabha constituency raised question on the lower house regarding the government's stand on Old Pension Scheme For PSUs and PSBS.

Dr Gandhi asked the finance ministry to clarify whether the Government has decided to extend the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to those Government employees whose appointment was made after 1 January 2004, but whose recruitment process/advertisement was initiated before 1 January 2004.

He also sought to know whether the Government proposes to implement similar comprehensive provisions for employees of public sector undertakings and Public Sector Banks.

MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, responded to the question saying, there is no such proposal under consideration in Ministry of Finance for Public Sector Undertakings and Public Sector Banks

" In light of various Court judgments, the Government had issued instructions vide OM No. 57/05/2021-P&PW(B) dated 03.03.2023, giving one-time option to those Central Government civil employees for inclusion under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021) who have been appointed against the posts or vacancies which were advertised/notified for recruitment/appointment prior to date of issuing of notification of National Pension System i.e. 22.12.2003," he said.

Dr Gandhi also raised questions in Lok Sabha, whether the Government ensures that all the employees of the State Bank of India whose recruitment process (such as advertisement or examination) was conducted before 1 August 2010, but whose appointments were delayed due to unavoidable circumstances and took place after 1 August 2010 are also included in the Old Pension.

Chaudhary responded to it saying, as per the State Bank of India Employees’ Pension Fund Regulations, 2014, the old pension will not be applicable to those who joined the services of SBI on or after 01.08.2010.