One Member, One EPF Account: Step-By-Step Guide To Consolidate PF Accounts

New Delhi: Switching jobs frequently can be a positive move for career growth and higher pay, but it often leads to confusion with multiple Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. Ideally, your Universal Account Number (UAN) should remain constant throughout your career, making it easier to manage your retirement savings. However, in reality, many employees end up with multiple UANs after changing jobs, which complicates managing their PF accounts and can affect their long-term savings.

To tackle this problem, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a simple process to consolidate your old EPF accounts into one active UAN. This step ensures that all your retirement funds are linked to a single account, making fund management easier, transparent, and more secure.

How to Merge PF Accounts Online

You can merge your accounts conveniently through the official EPFO Member Portal. Begin by logging in using your PAN and password. Once logged in, navigate to the "Online Services" tab and select the option “One Member—One EPF Account.” Your personal information such as name, bank details, and mobile number will appear automatically. It is important to verify that these details match your Aadhaar information to avoid any discrepancies.

Next, select your current or previous employer for the verification process and submit the transfer request for merging your accounts. Upon successful submission, you will receive a tracking ID that allows you to monitor the progress of your transfer online.

Consolidation via Email

Alternatively, you may send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in with your old PF account details. After EPFO verifies your request, they will deactivate the older UANs and allow you to transfer funds from your previous EPF accounts into your current active UAN.

Timeline for Transfer

The entire process usually takes around 10 to 15 working days. You can track the status of your transfer in the “Track Claim Status” section on the EPFO website.

This new facility streamlines managing your provident fund, making it easier to follow your savings and plan for a secure retirement under a single UAN.