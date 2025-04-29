Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2892735https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/one-state-one-rrb-regional-rural-banks-merger-from-may-1-check-list-of-26-banks-to-be-merged-2892735.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RBI

One State, One RRB: Regional Rural Banks Merger From May 1 --Check List Of 26 Banks To Be Merged

One State, One RRB: Here Is The List Of 26 Regional Rural Banks To Be Merged Into Single Entity From May 1.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

One State, One RRB: Regional Rural Banks Merger From May 1 --Check List Of 26 Banks To Be Merged

New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has notified amalgamation of 26 Regional Rural banks (RRBs) on the principles of “One State One RRB”. This is fourth phase of amalgamation of RRBs which will be effective from 1 May 2025.

The amalgamation of 26 RRBs in 10 States and 1 UT  have been carried out with primary focus on improvement in scale efficiency and cost rationalization, the government has said.

"...the Central Government hereby provides for the amalgamation of the said Regional Rural Banks into a single Regional Rural Bank, which shall come into effect on and from the 1st day of May, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the effective date of amalgamation) with such constitution, property, powers, rights, interests, authorities and privileges; and with such liabilities, duties and obligations," said a central bank gazette notification.


Here Is The List Of 26 Regional Rural Banks To Be Merged Into Single Entity From May 1

Andhra Pradesh
Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Saptagiri Grameena Bank, and Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank
Merge to form the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank
Head office in Amravati and sponsored by Union Bank of India


Bihar
Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank and Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank

Merge to form Bihar Gramin Bank

Headquartered in Patna and sponsored by Punjab National Bank

Gujarat
Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank and Saurashtra Gramin Bank
Merge to form Gujarat Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Vadodara and sponsored by Bank of Baroda

Jammu & Kashmir
J&K Grameen Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank
Merge to form Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank
Headquartered in Jammu and sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

Karnataka
Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank and Karnataka Gramin Bank
Merge to form Karnataka Grameena Bank
Headquartered in Ballari and sponsored by Canara Bank

Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank and Madhyanchal Gramin Bank
Merged to form Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Indore and sponsored by Bank of India


Maharashtra
Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank
Merger to form Maharashtra Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and sponsored by Bank of Maharashtra

Odisha
Odisha Gramya Bank and Utkal Grameen Bank
Merger to form Odisha Grameen Bank
Headquartered in Bhubaneswar and sponsored by Indian Overseas Bank

Rajasthan
Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank and Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank
Merger to form Rajasthan Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Jaipur and sponsored by State Bank of India

Uttar Pradesh
Baroda UP Bank, Aryavart Bank, and Prathama UP Gramin
Merged to form Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Lucknow and sponsored by Bank of Baroda

West Bengal
Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Paschim Banga Gramin Bank, and Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank 
Merged to form West Bengal Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Kolkata and sponsored by Punjab National Bank

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK