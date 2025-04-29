One State, One RRB: Regional Rural Banks Merger From May 1 --Check List Of 26 Banks To Be Merged

New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has notified amalgamation of 26 Regional Rural banks (RRBs) on the principles of “One State One RRB”. This is fourth phase of amalgamation of RRBs which will be effective from 1 May 2025.

The amalgamation of 26 RRBs in 10 States and 1 UT have been carried out with primary focus on improvement in scale efficiency and cost rationalization, the government has said.

"...the Central Government hereby provides for the amalgamation of the said Regional Rural Banks into a single Regional Rural Bank, which shall come into effect on and from the 1st day of May, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the effective date of amalgamation) with such constitution, property, powers, rights, interests, authorities and privileges; and with such liabilities, duties and obligations," said a central bank gazette notification.



Here Is The List Of 26 Regional Rural Banks To Be Merged Into Single Entity From May 1

Andhra Pradesh

Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Saptagiri Grameena Bank, and Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank

Merge to form the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank

Head office in Amravati and sponsored by Union Bank of India



Bihar

Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank and Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank

Merge to form Bihar Gramin Bank

Headquartered in Patna and sponsored by Punjab National Bank

Gujarat

Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank and Saurashtra Gramin Bank

Merge to form Gujarat Gramin Bank

Headquartered in Vadodara and sponsored by Bank of Baroda

Jammu & Kashmir

J&K Grameen Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank

Merge to form Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank

Headquartered in Jammu and sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

Karnataka

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank and Karnataka Gramin Bank

Merge to form Karnataka Grameena Bank

Headquartered in Ballari and sponsored by Canara Bank

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank and Madhyanchal Gramin Bank

Merged to form Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank

Headquartered in Indore and sponsored by Bank of India



Maharashtra

Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank

Merger to form Maharashtra Gramin Bank

Headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and sponsored by Bank of Maharashtra

Odisha

Odisha Gramya Bank and Utkal Grameen Bank

Merger to form Odisha Grameen Bank

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar and sponsored by Indian Overseas Bank

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank and Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank

Merger to form Rajasthan Gramin Bank

Headquartered in Jaipur and sponsored by State Bank of India

Uttar Pradesh

Baroda UP Bank, Aryavart Bank, and Prathama UP Gramin

Merged to form Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank

Headquartered in Lucknow and sponsored by Bank of Baroda

West Bengal

Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Paschim Banga Gramin Bank, and Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank

Merged to form West Bengal Gramin Bank

Headquartered in Kolkata and sponsored by Punjab National Bank