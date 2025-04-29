One State, One RRB: Regional Rural Banks Merger From May 1 --Check List Of 26 Banks To Be Merged
One State, One RRB: Here Is The List Of 26 Regional Rural Banks To Be Merged Into Single Entity From May 1.
New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has notified amalgamation of 26 Regional Rural banks (RRBs) on the principles of “One State One RRB”. This is fourth phase of amalgamation of RRBs which will be effective from 1 May 2025.
The amalgamation of 26 RRBs in 10 States and 1 UT have been carried out with primary focus on improvement in scale efficiency and cost rationalization, the government has said.
"...the Central Government hereby provides for the amalgamation of the said Regional Rural Banks into a single Regional Rural Bank, which shall come into effect on and from the 1st day of May, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the effective date of amalgamation) with such constitution, property, powers, rights, interests, authorities and privileges; and with such liabilities, duties and obligations," said a central bank gazette notification.
Here Is The List Of 26 Regional Rural Banks To Be Merged Into Single Entity From May 1
Andhra Pradesh
Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Saptagiri Grameena Bank, and Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank
Merge to form the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank
Head office in Amravati and sponsored by Union Bank of India
Bihar
Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank and Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank
Merge to form Bihar Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Patna and sponsored by Punjab National Bank
Gujarat
Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank and Saurashtra Gramin Bank
Merge to form Gujarat Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Vadodara and sponsored by Bank of Baroda
Jammu & Kashmir
J&K Grameen Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank
Merge to form Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank
Headquartered in Jammu and sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
Karnataka
Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank and Karnataka Gramin Bank
Merge to form Karnataka Grameena Bank
Headquartered in Ballari and sponsored by Canara Bank
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank and Madhyanchal Gramin Bank
Merged to form Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Indore and sponsored by Bank of India
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank
Merger to form Maharashtra Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and sponsored by Bank of Maharashtra
Odisha
Odisha Gramya Bank and Utkal Grameen Bank
Merger to form Odisha Grameen Bank
Headquartered in Bhubaneswar and sponsored by Indian Overseas Bank
Rajasthan
Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank and Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank
Merger to form Rajasthan Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Jaipur and sponsored by State Bank of India
Uttar Pradesh
Baroda UP Bank, Aryavart Bank, and Prathama UP Gramin
Merged to form Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Lucknow and sponsored by Bank of Baroda
West Bengal
Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Paschim Banga Gramin Bank, and Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank
Merged to form West Bengal Gramin Bank
Headquartered in Kolkata and sponsored by Punjab National Bank
