Only Aadhaar Enabled eKYC Process Enough For Opening THESE Small Savings Schemes; No Paperwork Hassle

New Delhi: The Department of Post has announced extension of e-KYC functionality for opening of Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), Time Deposit (TD), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), and National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme accounts.

"In continuation, Aadhaar enabled eKYC process has been enabled for opening of Monthly Income Account Scheme (MIS), Time Deposit Scheme (TD), Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme (KVP) and National Savings Certificate VIII Issue (NSC) scheme accounts w.e.f 23 .04.2025," Department of Post said in a circular on April 30.

Accordingly, now the post offices will be able to open the MIS, TD, KVP and NSC scheme accounts of Single - Individual (Adult) type through Aadhaar authentication using e-KYC CIF, it added.

Aadhaar authentication process

On invoking the CMISAOP menu, the Counter PA has to obtain the biometric of the depositor for getting the consent to use his/her Aadhaar and proceed for feeding the other details for opening of the account. On completion of all the data entry in CMISAOP screen, before submission, second biometric of the depositor shall be obtained for authenticating the transaction.

No-pay-in-slip (deposit) voucher shall be collected for any amount of deposit while opening these accounts on Aadhaar Authentication basis. The amount written by the depositor in the Account Opening Form (SB-eKYC-AOF) shall be considered as amount of deposit.

Fund Transfer From PO Savings Account

If the depositor desires to transfer the funds from PO Savings Account for opening of MIS/TD/KVP/NSC accounts, the debit account should be either Single or Joint B type account other depositor. In case the account is opened on transfer of funds from the PO Savings Account of the depositor, withdrawal form (SB-7) shall not be collected, as the account is opened through biometric authentication of the depositor.

The existing process shall be followed for the paper-based (voucher based) transaction. Aadhaar Authenticated Transactions will directly be posted in the ledgers and require no verification by the checker. Accordingly, the account will be opened directly on biometric authentication of the depositor.

All the transactions including the POSA debit transactions, posted for opening of MIS/TD/KVP/NSC through biometric authentication shall appear in the EKyC long book detailed report. The development of functionalities like Account Closure, Transfer of Accounts, change of nomination (Account Modification) etc. through biometric authentication are underway. Meanwhile, these operations shall continue to be performed through the existing method.